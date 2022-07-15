Bond for Accused Cheyenne Child Predator Set at $25K

A 19-year-old Cheyenne man is facing felony charges after allegedly soliciting sex from a vigilante group posing as an 11-year-old girl.

Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long says the case arose on the Fourth of July after the “Predator Poachers” set up a meeting with Clayton Spencer Tanner and contacted the police -- something the group recorded and later released on YouTube.

Long says officers found that the Predator Poachers had been posing online as an 11-year-old girl and communicating with Tanner, who solicited sex from the group, and that Tanner was in possession of child pornography.

Tanner was subsequently arrested but was released from jail on July 7 because formal charges had not been filed.

Tanner was re-arrested on July 11 on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and charged the following day with possession of child pornography and soliciting to engage in illicit sexual relations.

Tanner's bond was set at $25,000 cash and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 20 at 3 p.m.

Due to the nature of the case, Tanner's case file has been sealed.