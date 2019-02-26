Bobcats Struggle in Cheyenne

The Casper Bobcat junior hockey team lost 2 out of 3 to one of the lower rung teams in the Western States League over the weekend. Cheyenne had a productive homestand to get to 7-37 while Casper dropped to 16-28. On Friday, the Cats lost to the Stampede 6-4 as Cheyenne scored 4 times in the 2nd period. Casper received goals from Ryan Radke, Joel Rothman, Alex Roth and Steven Olik. The Bobcats had a much better outing on Saturday night with a 4-1 win as they limited Cheyenne to just 19 shots on goal. Daniel Silar had the hat trick for Casper with Corey Schultheis chipping in a goal as well. The effort wasn't as good from the Cats point of view on Sunday as they absorbed a 5-2 loss. Radke and Olik were the goal scorers for Casper but Cheyenne had 49 shots on goal. The Bobcats will have a 3 game road series at Oklahoma City starting on Friday.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media