Blattner Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

LARAMIE -- The NCAA announced its Woman of the Year nominees Thursday. Katelyn Blattner was honored as the University of Wyoming’s nominee for her performance in and out of the competition pool.

Blattner, a Wichita, Kan., product, enjoyed a distinguished five-year career as a Cowgirl, especially during her final year at UW. She was named Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Year.

Blattner, a fifth-year senior, won the 2022 conference crown in the 500-yard freestyle with a school record time of 4:44.74. She also claimed an individual title in the 200-yard freestyle, boasting a school record time of 1:46.82.

For her career, Blattner was a six-time MW Conference champion, three in each of the 500 and 200 free. She’s an 11-time All-MW performer, earning four in each of her final two years at Wyoming.

A total of 577 nominees from all three NCAA divisions were nominated in this the 32nd year of the award. The four pillars for the WOTY are academics, athletics, service and leadership. The list will be whittled down to conference nominees, and that will be announced in the middle of August.

Blattner was a four-time All-State performer at Wichita Heights High School. She won the 200 freestyle state championship in 2017.

