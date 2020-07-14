Biden’s $2 Trillion Climate Plan Aims to Reframe Debate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has released a $2 trillion plan aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry.

The plan includes a proposal to stop all climate-damaging emissions from power plants.

It’s the latest example of Biden’s efforts to appeal to progressives as he builds out a legislative agenda as the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

He rebuffed arguments from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that Democratic plans to invest in clean energy would cost jobs.

It's a significant acceleration of the $1.7 trillion over 10 years he proposed spending in his climate plan during the primary.