Biden: We’ll ‘Manage the Hell’ Out of Feds’ COVID Response

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is pledging to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

It’s part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure minority communities are not left behind.

"Some wonder if we are reaching too far," Biden said. "Let me be clear, I'm convinced we can get it done."

"You have my word: We will manage the hell out of this operation."

He says the lasting impact of his plan will come from uniting Americans in a new effort grounded in science and fueled by billions in federal money for vaccination, testing and outbreak sleuths.

Biden spoke a day after unveiling a $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to confront the virus and provide temporary supports for a shaky economy.