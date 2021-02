Biden Gives Calif. Woman Pep Talk in Weekly Address Revival

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to a California woman who was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Michele Voelkert from Roseville, California, wrote a letter to Biden after she lost her job at a startup clothing company.

He read it, then called her.

Biden is reviving the long tradition of presidents speaking to the American people weekly, a tradition that lapsed under Donald Trump.

The White House on Saturday released a short video clip of their long-distance telephone conversation to kick things off.