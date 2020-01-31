Belgian Court Acquits 3 Doctors in Landmark Euthanasia Case

A Belgian court has acquitted three doctors of charges of manslaughter by poison in a test case for Belgian euthanasia laws.

The three were involved in the euthanasia of a 38-year-old patient suffering from mental problems who died in 2010.

There were fears that a conviction would have had a massive chilling effect on doctors who need to cooperate on over 2,000 of euthanasia cases that happen each year.

Belgium is among a few countries that allow doctors to kill patients at their request.