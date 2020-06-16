‘Still Scared': Health Workers Feel the Toll of Virus Fight

NEW YORK (AP) — At hospitals around the country, health care workers are reckoning with the psychological toll of the fight against the coronavirus, and fears that the disease could flare anew later this year.

At New York City's Elmhurst Hospital, workers have been cheered as heroes in the virus crisis.

Some have found the fight against the virus deeply meaningful.

But the work also has been exhausting and traumatic, even for people accustomed to a life-and-death job.

The days when gasping patients arrived at Elmhurst and other hospitals nonstop have subsided for now. Not necessarily the pain.