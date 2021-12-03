Get our free mobile app

The loss of beloved Police Officer LT. Danny Dundas hit our community hard.

"There will never be another Danny Dundas," close family friend Bob Dill said during [Dundas'] service. "His love and dedication to his family, friends and coworkers and the entire Casper community will live on forever."

To honor the memory of Lt Danny Dundas his father-in-law has created a beautiful Christmas Light show at his home located at 1101 Stafford.

Locals who stop by to enjoy the light show can park in front of the home, tune their radios to 98.1 on the FM channel and watch the lights turn off and on, to the beat of 12 different songs.

The lights will be on every evening from 5:15 to 10:45 pm.

On a sign posted in the yard, the family asks that those that enjoy the show take time to donate to a cause that is near and dear to their hearts, Blue H.E.L.P.

Blue H.E.L.P strives to reduce mental health stigma through education, and by advocating for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress. They acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who we have lost to suicide and offer free services for their loved ones to help them to move forward as they heal.

When I spoke with Annie (Danny's widow) about the purpose behind choosing this particular charity, this is what she said:

Blue Help reached out to me shortly after Danny died. I was immediately impressed with their mission to support families of officers lost to suicide in addition to tracking law enforcement suicide and putting names and faces to those statistics. They believe it’s not the way an officer passed but, rather, how they lived. And my husband lived a life worth celebrating and honoring. This organization has already provided so many resources and supports in two short months. I'm just so grateful for the organization and the amazing people I’ve met. They will be a part of our healing journey for years to come.

[Blue H.E.L.P.] believe it’s not the way an officer passed but, rather, how they lived. And my husband lived a life worth celebrating and honoring.

Please take some time to stop by this gorgeous Christmas light display at 1101 Stafford, and perhaps pause for a moment to honor all of the men and women in blue we've lost to suicide.

If you'd like to donate to Blue H.E.L.P. follow this link.

