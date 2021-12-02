Kelly Walsh’s Elayna Chafee Signs With UW for Track

Kelly Walsh athlete Elayna Chafee has committed to the University of Wyoming for track and field. She is the 2021 4A state champion in the triple jump with a winning leap of 38 feet 10 and quarter inches. That mark was the Best of the Best at the State Track Meet and she won the event by 5 inches. She placed 3rd at the state meet in the long jump at 17-9.25 and earned all-state honors. Her sophomore season was scratched due to the pandemic but she took 5th as a freshman in the triple jump at 35-10. She was one of just 2 freshmen that season to make the finals of that event.

Chafee also received interest from Utah, Montana State, and Chadron State before settling on Wyoming. She also plays basketball for KW and averaged 5.6 points per game last season.

