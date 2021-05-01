The third annual ‘Festival of Hope,’ sponsored by J.R.’s Hunt for Life is happening this Saturday, May 1st from 1 pm – 3pm in Downtown Casper.

The event will take place at The Lyric, as well as the parking lot of Wyo Central Federal Credit Union, and it will provide awareness and education to those struggling with mental health issues in Casper.

“The Festival of Hope offers hope and prevents suicide,” said Jenny Hunter, founder of J.R.’s Hunt for Life; a nonprofit suicide prevention and support group in Casper. “Hope is the enemy of suicide. If you’re human, you’re vulnerable to suicide. It has no limits. But hope has no limits either.”

Local mental health and physical health providers will be on hand to offering education, as well as suicide prevention training. But, there will be some fun activities as well because, as the name implies, this is a festival of hope.

Some of those activities include a balloon release, face painting, mini therapy horses and more. Additionally, various superheroes will be on hand to educate, excite and, most importantly, empower guests to be their own hero.

J.R.'s Hunt for Life