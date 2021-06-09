Barrasso: President Biden Killed the Keystone Pipeline

It was announced earlier today that TC Energy will terminate the Keystone XL Pipeline project permanently, pulling the plug after President Biden revoked its permit in January.

According to CNN, "TC Energy, the Canadian company behind the project, said it decided to terminate the project after a comprehensive review of its options and consulting with the government of Alberta, Canada. The company said it would coordinate with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to ensure a safe exit from the project."

The Keystone Pipeline has long been a source of controversy. The goal of the pipeline was to carry oil from the tar sands of Canada, and bring it into the United States.

On day one of his presidency, President Biden revoked the Keystone Pipeline's permit, while also pausing any permits for oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

In response to the announcement from TC Energy Senator Barrasso has issued a statement, placing the blame squarely at President Biden's feet.