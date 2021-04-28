Barrasso: Biden ”Has Lost All Credibility” On Working Together
Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso says President Biden's first 100 days in office have been a "sell out to progressives."
Barrasso has been a vocal and persistent critic of the Democratic president, complaining about Biden's immigration policy and the president's proposed infrastructure plan. among other policies and proposals.
He has called the $2 Trillion infrastructure proposal a "payoff to union bosses" and other Democratic constituencies. Biden has defended the proposal as a plan that will create thousands of high-paying jobs and equip the United States to compete with China in coming years.
On Tuesday Barasso offered this critique of the Biden administration's first 100 days in office:
''President Biden’s first 100 days in office has been a sell-out to progressives. He has lost all credibility with the American people when it comes to working in a united, bipartisan way.''