Barrasso: Biden ”Has Lost All Credibility” On Working Together

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso says President Biden's first 100 days in office have been a "sell out to progressives."

Barrasso has been a vocal and persistent critic of the Democratic president, complaining about Biden's immigration policy and the president's proposed infrastructure plan. among other policies and proposals.

He has called the $2 Trillion infrastructure proposal a "payoff to union bosses" and other Democratic constituencies. Biden has defended the proposal as a plan that will create thousands of high-paying jobs and equip the United States to compete with China in coming years.

On Tuesday Barasso offered this critique of the Biden administration's first 100 days in office:

''President Biden’s first 100 days in office has been a sell-out to progressives. He has lost all credibility with the American people when it comes to working in a united, bipartisan way.''