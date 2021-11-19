Authorities Find 1/4 Lb. of Heroin In Wyoming Traffic Stop

Federal authorities in Wyoming say a traffic stop near Gillette yielded a large amount of heroin.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Grover William Morgan is charged with aiding and abetting with intent to distribute heroin. If convicted, he faces between five and 40 years behind bars along with $5 million in fines.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Get our free mobile app

According to a federal criminal complaint, Morgan was pulled over in Gillette on March 8. During the traffic stop, sheriff's deputies located a misdemeanor amount of methamphetamine on Morgan's person.

Another individual, identified as C.D. was in Morgan's pickup at the time of the stop. C.D. was reportedly in possession of roughly a quarter-pound of black tar heroin and 6 grams of cocaine. C.D. was not arrested due to medical issues.

Court documents state that Morgan told authorities he transported C.D. to the Denver area to purchase heroin from someone identified as Rodger. Morgan told authorities he provided C.D. with a ride to Denver between 20 and 30 times.

According to the complaint, Morgan supplied multiple people in the Gillette area with heroin he purchased from C.D.

On one trip to Denver, Morgan reportedly saw C.D. counting out between $5,000 and $10,000.

Court documents allege that C.D. told authorities that he and Morgan would travel to Denver to purchase cocaine and heroin. The most heroin C.D. ever purchased from Rodger was roughly 1/2 lb approximately five to six months prior to the interview with agents.

C.D. reportedly told authorities that he paid $800 per ounce of heroin and $1,600 per ounce of cocaine.