Denver-Area Man Charged With Multiple Drug Felonies

A Denver-area man heard multiple counts of illegal drug crimes filed against him during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

Scott Buchanan, 43, was charge with seven counts:

Possession of a felony weight (more than 3 grams) of methamphetamine.

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Possession of a felony weight of cocaine.

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Possession of a Schedule II drug -- fentanyl.

Possession of a Schedule II drug -- fentanyl -- with intent to deliver.

Possession of cocaine in a crystalline form.

Illegal possession of controlled substances is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

No details of Buchanan's alleged crimes were discussed during the hearing.

Buchanan's curtly responded to Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier's questions.

During the initial appearance, Collier asked Buchanan how long he had been in Casper.

He responded, "last night."

Asked about his employment, he responded that he did odd jobs for his mother.

Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison said Buchanan had a previous felony.

Because of that and other minor crimes, and because of the seriousness of the charges and that he has no ties to Casper, Morrison recommended a $40,000 cash or surety bond for him.

Collier agreed, adding a requirement that he undergo alcohol and drug testing.

