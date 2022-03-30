Armed Drug Trafficker Arrested in Wyoming Gets 15 Years in Prison

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

A man caught moving drugs through Wyoming two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's Office announced Wednesday.

Neoal Guyeal Hayes, 46, of Denver, was arrested in Cheyenne on March 10, 2020, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin and cocaine.

A loaded handgun was also located in his vehicle.

According to an indictment, Hayes and his co-defendant, Iesha Monique Dembo, had been traveling together between Montana and Colorado via Interstate 25 and were stopped for speeding.

Hayes will be on supervised release for five years once he is released from prison.

