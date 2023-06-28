Argentinian Artist Selected to Paint Mural that Pays Homage to Hispanic Culture in Wyoming

The Casper Mural team is so excited to have chosen a principal wall artist confirmed for summer 2023.

The owners of Don Juan Mexican Restaurant are allowing Sasha Primo from Argentina to paint a lively and historical scene dedicated to Hispanic Culture on their building.

Sasha will be he in Casper in early July go get started.

"I am excited to work on a mural that pays homage to the Hispanic culture of Wyoming. The artwork will showcase a range of diverse professions and traditions, including mining, beet farm workers, cowboys, sheep herders, the railroad, and Dia de Muertos. My goal is to honor and celebrate the vibrant cultural tapestry of Latin Heritage. I hope that the mural will serve as a reminder of embracing and appreciating cultural diversity within the community, and that viewers will gain a stronger sense of local identity." - Sasha Primo

