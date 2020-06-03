AP Sources: White House Softens on Sending Troops to States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be privately backing off his threat to deploy troops to the states in order to quell protests over police brutality.

White House officials say this week’s response to demonstrations across the country indicates that local governments should be able to restore order themselves.

The shift comes as protests in Washington and other cities over police brutality against minorities proceeded Tuesday with relative calm, a striking contrast to the harsh crackdowns outside the White House on Monday night.

The president wanted to make the aggressive action in the nation’s capital an example for the rest of the country, a senior White House official said Tuesday.