Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Charges Casper’s Batteries

Casper Police lieutenant Jeff Bullard told Oil City News that the annual 'Shop with a Cop' event is the quickest and easiest way for law enforcement to recharge their batteries.

“You know that scene in the Grinch where his heart grows three sizes? That’s today,” Lt. Bullard said.

Every year, the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Evansville, and Mills Police Department welcome kids from 3 to 12 to Shop with a Cop. This event serves underprivileged children who may not have the same opportunities as others.