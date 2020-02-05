Alleged Cheyenne Meth Dealer Busted After Selling to Informant

A 39-year-old Cheyenne woman is facing felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Detectives with the Cheyenne Police Department Community Action Team say they used the informant to conduct a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Lynn A. Martinez, also known as Larkin, between Jan. 1-15, after identifying her as a dealer.

The informant met with Martinez and received 15.01 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $200, according to an affidavit.

On Jan. 30, a search warrant was executed at Martinez's home which resulted in the seizure of a misdemeanor amount of suspected heroin, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, packaging material, digital scales and gallon size Ziploc bags containing methamphetamine residue.

Martinez reportedly told detectives that she was a user and distributor of methamphetamine, and purchased one ounce to one pound quantities of methamphetamine from various sources for the purpose of redistribution in the Cheyenne area.

Martinez was arrested and charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of heroin and methamphetamine. If convicted, she could face up to 29 years in prison.

Martinez is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $5,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m.

