Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965 million For Sandy Hook Lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims.
An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff.
Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened.
A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
