EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Jones says the case is an assault on the First Amendment. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. Jones appeared to sabotage his chance to fully argue that his statements were protected by refusing to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs. That led the judge to essentially declare the plaintiffs the winner before the trial began. Instead, the trial is about how much Jones must pay.
Casper, Wyoming, Parade Day. July 12, 2022
The Real Importance of Lemonade Day
Ashlinn Swanson was one of dozens of kids who participated in Casper's Lemonade Day 2022. Some kids made Lemonade Stands to make money. Others did it to learn about entrepreneurship. Ashlinn and her family made one to give back to the community that has taken care of Ashlinn during her battle with Leukemia.