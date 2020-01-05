Airstrike Death Toll in Libya’s Besieged Capital Rises to 30

Libyan health officials say the death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military facility in the capital has climbed to at least 30 people, most of them trainees.

Officials in Tripoli said Sunday that at least 33 others were wounded.

The airstrike took place in the city's south late Saturday, an area which has seen heavy clashes in recent months.

Forces based in eastern Libya have been fighting to seize the capital from the weak but U.N.-supported government.

The Tripoli-based government has recently signed an agreement to have its ally Turkey send troops to Libya to defend against the siege.