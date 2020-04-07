US Says Airstrike in Somalia Kills an al-Shabab Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. military says it has killed a high-ranking leader of the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in Somalia.

The U.S. calls Yusuf Jiis a “foundational member” of al-Shabab, which controls parts of central and southern Somalia and frequently attacks the capital, Mogadishu.

The airstrike on Thursday killed two other extremists.

The U.S. in a separate statement says an airstrike on Monday killed five al-Shabab members.

The statement says the U.S. is aware of reports alleging that the airstrike killed civilians.

This isn’t the first time the U.S. been accused of killing civilians with airstrikes in Somalia.