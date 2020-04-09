Agency Taking Public Comment for Wyoming Wild Horse Plan
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is holding a public comment period concerning a draft resource management plan for wild horses in southwest Wyoming.
The Rocket-Miner reported the draft could lead to the removal of 74% of the wild horses in four herd management areas, including all of those in the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop area.
The bureau’s High Desert District is also holding a public comment period for an associated draft environmental impact statement.
Public comments are scheduled to be closed for both drafts April 30.
