Agency Taking Public Comment for Wyoming Wild Horse Plan

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is holding a public comment period concerning a draft resource management plan for wild horses in southwest Wyoming.

The Rocket-Miner reported the draft could lead to the removal of 74% of the wild horses in four herd management areas, including all of those in the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop area.

The bureau’s High Desert District is also holding a public comment period for an associated draft environmental impact statement.

Public comments are scheduled to be closed for both drafts April 30.