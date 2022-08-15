A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado

Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.

One of those ways is through her passion for helping kids read and have access to various kinds of books through her Imagination Library.

The United Way of Larimer County has joined forces with Dolly's Imagination Library to bring these special books to kids and families right here in Northern Colorado, how cool is that?

Christina Cooper, senior director of resource development at United Way of Larimer County, told the Loveland Reporter Herald:

“We are so excited for this partnership with the Imagination Library. Children who are read to early in life are better prepared for school,” “Early childhood literacy and education are important pillars of our work and bringing this program to Larimer County will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

All over the area, there will be outlets that provide access to this really cool program for kids and families whether they speak English or Spanish because there are books available in both languages.

Access to this fantastic program is available through a bunch of places including the Berthoud Community Library, Estes Valley Library, Loveland Public Library, Poudre River Public Library District, Red Feather Lakes Community Library and Wellington Public Library.

Reading is such an important of children's lives and the fact that such a huge star like Dolly Parton continues her mission with the Imagination Library and the fact that it's coming to Northern Colorado seems pretty cool and is a wonderful opportunity for all.

