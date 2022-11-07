A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day

The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer.

The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!

During a lunar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth are perpendicular, with the Earth in the middle, causing our planet’s shadow to be cast onto the Moon. This gives the full Moon a reddish, coppery hue, as well as the nickname “Blood Moon.” Read more about what a Blood Moon is.

According to the Farmers Almanac, the reason the November moon is called the beaver moon is because this is the time of year the beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead.

For those with a small telescope or binoculars, the moon will also occult Uranus as it is eclipsed – but the phenomenon is only visible from northern North America and northeastern Asia. From Tokyo, for example, Uranus will pass behind the moon at 8:40 p.m. local time, and reappear from behind it at 9:25 p.m., according to In-the-sky.org

