9 New Lander COVID-19 Cases Linked To Retirement Home

Nine new COVID-19 in Lander cases have been linked to a retirement home there, officials reported Saturday.

Lander was among Wyoming's first communities to report COVID-19 in March. Of those initial cases, all were linked to the Showboat Retirement Center.

Health officials in Fremont County say they have ordered testing for all residents and employees of the center.

As of Saturday morning, Fremont County has a total of 36 positive cases.

Numbers released Friday indicate that 764 Fremont County residents have sought a physician regarding COVID-19 over the last two weeks. During that same period, 672 people in Fremont County have been directed to self-isolate.

As of Saturday afternoon, 187 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Cowboy State. Of those, at least 37 have recovered.