All Reported Lander COVID-19 Cases Linked To Retirement Center

Two of the eight people who have coronavirus in Fremont County are hospitalized, the Fremont County Health Officer said in a press release Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 10 total cases in Wyoming.

Additional testing for Fremont County residents is pending.

Statewide, 105 residents have been tested for COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The new reported cases in Lander are either staff members of residents of the Showboat Retirement Center, an assisted living facility in Lander.

An investigation conducted by the Wyoming Department of Health and Fremont County Public Health determined that community transmission led to the first patient getting ill.

"However, I do not believe that community transmission is currently widespread," Dr. Brian Gee said in the release. "There are many actions we can all take to reduce the spread of the virus.

Wyoming Department of Health placed an official quarantine on all residents and patient care staff and strict self-quarantine on remaining staff.