80 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 5 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 46,268. 5 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 24.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 682. Of these total deaths, 132 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Tuesday, there are 28 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 9 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Currently 45, 200 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.