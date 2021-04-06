75 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, Just 1 COVID Hospitalization at Wyoming Medical Center
The Wyoming Department of Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 47,981. 2 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 18.
One new death was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 701. Of these total deaths, 135 have occurred in Natrona County.
As of Tuesday, there are 18 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, with just 1 person housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.
Currently 46,974 cases have recovered.
Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
