703 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wyoming, 166 in Natrona County

As of Thursday afternoon, 703 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours by the Wyoming Department of Health, 166 of which occurred in Natrona County. This brings the state-wide total up to 22,489 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 12,817 have recovered.

The Department of Health reports that there have been 21 more COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, 9 of which occurred in Natrona County. This brings the state-wide death toll to 176, with 36 deaths happening in Natrona County.

The Wyoming Medical Center has released a self-report, stating that there are 64 COVID-positive patients currently being treated in their hospital. 8 out of 19 ICU beds are currently being used.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, with 64 patients, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also reporting a surge, with 52 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, out of the 22,489 current cases of COVID-19, 5,263 of them are of people 18 years of age or younger. 648 people over the age of 80 have been confirmed as cases as well.

In a press conference regarding a mask mandate that was delivered on Thursday, Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn said medical staff at the hospital wearing down through the pandemic. It's been more than two weeks since Dunn has had a day off.

Dunn said the best way to help hospital staff is to mask up.

Earlier this month, Dunn recalled his experience treating COVID patients at WMC. In one case, he held a tablet so a man could say goodbye to his dying wife.

The mask mandate, which will run through December 4, includes the following requirements and exemptions: