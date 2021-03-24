68 News Cases of COVID-19 on Wyoming, 3 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 47,298. 3 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 16.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 695. Of these total deaths, 133 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Tuesday, there are 22 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, with 4 people housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is currently holding the most COVID-19 patients, with 5 people currently under care at the facility.

Currently 46,289 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.