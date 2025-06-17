PHOTOS: Casper-Area Lemonade Day and Best Stand Contest 2025

Camden, Townsquare Media photo

For the eleventh year in a row, Lemonade Day in Natrona County saw stands all over Casper, Evansville, and Mills.

Local kids showed off their business prowess by teaming up, making budgets, setting goals, serving customers, and giving back to the community.

This annual event helps prepare children for college and career while providing a real-life exercise in financial literacy, economics, and personal development.

In a tie for fifth place, Zayvier shared how he made a business plan and donated part of his funds to Wyoming Food for Thought.

The top five winners received prizes, including electric cars, tablets, and a one year supply of Pepsi products.

First Place went to Camden, who is saving up to go to Lego Land for his birthday.

Camden, Townsquare Media photo
This event's presenting sponsor is Hilltop Bank. The Best Stand Contest is put on by Sutherlands.

🍋 Casper Lemonade Day 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

