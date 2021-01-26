54 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 25 New Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 43,651. 5 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 137.

25 new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 596. Of these total deaths, 117 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Jan. 26, there are 71 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 18 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

While Wyoming Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is not far behind, with 15 patients currently being treated.

Currently 42,079 cases have recovered.