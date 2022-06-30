According to a release by the Yellowstone National Park, a second person in three days has been gored by bison in Yellowstone.

They are a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, who was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on June 29.

According to Yellowstone, the woman and her daughter accidentally approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.

The woman sustained unspecified non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, and it was unclear if her daughter received any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

This is the third time this year that a bison has gored someone.

On May 30, a 25-year-old woman from Ohio approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, was thrown 10 feet in the air, and was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

On June 27, a 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs was walking on a boardwalk with his family when a bison charged and gored the man, leading to an arm injury and a trip to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

It is unclear at this time what the condition of either individual is.

The Yellowstone National Park warned people in the release to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

The park warns that bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent, and that bison can run three times faster than humans.