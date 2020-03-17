4 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Wyoming; State Total Now 15

Wyoming Department of Health officials announced late Tuesday that four additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in state residents.

The new cases are a Park County woman, a Laramie County woman, and a man and woman in Sheridan County.

The new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of the two previously identified cases from the same county.

Further information about the new Laramie County and Park County cases was not immediately available.

