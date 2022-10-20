Wyoming Department of Health Warns Against Lead Exposure

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Begins October 23.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently sent out a press release reminding citizens that there is "no safe blood lead level and no cure for lead poisoning.

“Even low levels of lead can harm children,” said Forrest Sharp, Blood Lead Prevention Program manager and epidemiologist with WDH.

The release said young children are even more likely to experience negative effects form lead because they absorb more lead per body size, and for very young children habits like crawling and putting things into their mouths up the risk.

Last year the WDH discovered lead in blood test for an estimated 3% of Wyoming children under 6 years old.

"Blood lead tests are recommended for children ages 12 months and 24 months, children with other family members exposed to lead and pregnant women who think they may have been exposed to lead."

The WDH would like to see higher testing rates because childhood exposure can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavior problems, slow growth and development, and hearing and speech problems.

“For children, these effects can cause learning difficulties, decreased ability to pay attention and underperformance in school,” he said.

Children are primarily exposed to lead through lead-based paint, lead-contaminated soil and lead-contaminated drinking water.

Sharp noted lead-based paint was used for many homes built before 1978.

“Unfortunately, children can inhale lead dust created by deteriorating paint, eat paint chips or chew on surfaces such as window sills coated in lead dust,” he said.

Contaminated soil can come from exterior lead-based paint that falls onto the surrounding soil. Drinking water can be contaminated by lead pipes, faucets and fixtures.

“One thing that can be surprising to some people is learning they can bring home lead on their work clothes, depending on how they spend their days,” Sharp said.

Other potential sources of lead include toys, painted furniture and jewelry, as well as important health remedies, food/candy, cosmetics and lead-glazed ceramics.

Recommended actions to help prevent lead exposure include:

· Fixing peeling or chipping lead-based paint

· Regularly cleaning surfaces using wet methods

· Washing children’s hands, pacifiers and toys

· Removing shoes before entering the house

· Washing clothes and showering immediately after lead-related work

For homes built before 1978, Sharp said it can be a good idea to hire a certified inspector or risk assessor to check for lead hazards.

Early intervention is key to reducing long-term harmful effects. If testing reveals a child has lead in the blood, WDH recommends: