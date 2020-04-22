The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Wednesday rose to 327, up from 322 on Tuesday; plus 121 probable cases and 275 recovered cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health on its website reported 326 confirmed cases, but it didn't include the new one reported Wednesday morning by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email that 326 was the number given to her by her staff.

The total number of deaths statewide is six, with four of those reported Tuesday in Fremont County. Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said the four were tribal members.

In Natrona County, the number of cases rose by one to 39.

Friday, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the number of positive cases in the county is probably far higher than the reported number of confirmed cases.

Statewide, Laramie County had the most cases at 78, followed by Teton County at 63, then Fremont County at 51.

Platte and Weston counties had not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, the state health laboratory had completed 3,749 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,761 tests.

As of Wednesday, 16% of cases had required hospitalization, 78.8% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Wednesday, 40% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 47.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 64.4% identify as white, 14.5% were Hispanic, 12.3% were American Indian, and 1.2% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 19.7%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 18.2%, and then the 50-59-year age group at 17.2%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 74.8%, followed by fever at 63.7%, and muscle aches at 58.2%.

These are the cases by county including the one reported Wednesday by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 6.

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 14 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 10 (6).

Crook: 4 (1).

Fremont: 51 (6).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 78 (36).

Lincoln: 6 (3).

Natrona: 39 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (6).

Teton: 63 (30).

Uinta: 6 (1).

Washakie: 5 (3).

