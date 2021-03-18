The Wyoming Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 46,971. No new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 20.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 693. Of these total deaths, 132 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Wednesday, there are 15 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, with just 1 person housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is currently holding the most COVID-19 patients, with 4 people currently under care at the facility.

Currently 46,023 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Big Horn County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19