244 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 20 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 44,848. 20 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 106.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 624. Of these total deaths, 121 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Thursday, there are 48 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 9 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Hospital is currently housing the most COVID patients in Wyoming, with 16 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

Currently 43,428 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Deti revealed that deaths occurred in Campbell County, Carbon County, Fremont County, Goshen County, Laramie County, Natrona County, Park County, Sheridan County, Sweetwater County, Teton County, Washakie County, and Weston County.

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows: