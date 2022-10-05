2022 Wyoming High School Football Peak Preps From Week 5

Week 5 of the prep football season has come and gone, and some impressive numbers were turned in by players around the state.

Here are some notable numbers on the gridiron as an update to our Peak Performers across five statistical categories.

Rushing:

11-Man = Colson Coon, Sheridan – 239 yards vs. East on 9-30-22

Team = Thunder Basin – 427 yards vs. Campbell County on 9-30-22

Passing:

11-Man = Taft McClure, Star Valley – 480 yards, 6 TDs vs. Powell on 9-30-22

11-Man = Cam Hayes, East – 420 yards, 3 TDs vs. Sheridan on 9-30-22

Team = Star Valley – 480 yards vs. Powell on 9-30-22

Receiving:

11-Man = Wyatt Crogg, Star Valley – 217 yards on 14 receptions vs. Powell on 9-30-22

11-Man = Garet Schlabs, East – 209 yards on 11 receptions vs. Sheridan on 9-30-22

All-Purpose Yards:

11-Man = Taft McClure, Star Valley – 478 yards vs. Powell on 9-30-22

11-Man = Cam Hayes, East – 455 yards vs. Sheridan on 9-30-22

Team = Thunder Basin – 713 yards vs. Campbell County on 9-30-22

Defense:

11-Man = Justin Castagno, Jackson – 45 defensive points vs. Evanston on 9-30-22

Scoring:

9-Man = Wind River – 82 points (school record) vs. Wyoming Indian on 9-29-22

11-Man = Cody – 69 points vs. Green River on 9-30-22

Below is a link to last week’s midseason update. You can compare how a few of these changes the leaderboard or come close to it.