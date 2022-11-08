Election Results- Wyoming House of Representatives Offers No Surprises

Unofficial results from the 2022 House Contest elections show that Republicans have swept the polls, with each Republican securing victory for their House seats.

Get our free mobile app

Tony Locke will serve as State Representative 35, with 94.99% of the vote, or 2,465 total votes.

Art Washut will serve as State Representative 36, with 96.61% of the vote, or 1,768 total votes.

Steve Harshman will serve as State Representative 37, scoring 93.77% of the vote, or 2,799 total votes.

Tom Walters will serve as State Representative 38, with 96.62% of the vote, or 2,231 total votes.

Jerry Obermueller will serve as State Representative 56, securing 97.01% of the vote, or 1,982 total votes.

In the only contested result of the evening, Jeanette Ward won the seat for State Representative 57, defeating Democrat Robert Johnson and securing 69.63% of the vote, or 1,323 total votes. Johnson had 29.63% of the votes, or 563 total votes.

Bill Alemand will serve as State Representative 58, winning 96.93% of the vote or 2,024 total votes.

Kevin O'Hearn will serve as State Representative 59, securing 95.67% of the vote or 1,767 total votes.

And Forrest Chadwick will serve as State Representative 62, winning 96.94% of the vote, or 1,202 total votes.

Each representative will serve a 2 year term.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio's ongoing coverage of the 2022 General Election, and see more results by visiting this link.