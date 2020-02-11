2 Lawyers Quit After DOJ Decision on Roger Stone Prison Time

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone, an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump complained that the recommended seven to nine-year sentence for his longtime ally and confidant was “very horrible and unfair."

The move prompted near immediate protest from prosecutors on the case. One resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney.

The second filed a notice with the court that he had resigned his position as a special prosecutor with the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, although he would remain as an assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore.