2 Dead in Head-On Collision With Commercial Vehicle Near Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two are dead after a vehicle collided with a Kenworth commercial vehicle July 31.

According to a crash report, a Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on US 30 when the driver attempted to pass an oversize load. When the Jeep entered the northbound lane, it collided with a Kenworth head-on.

The report states that 53-year-old Danielle Overbay and 35-year-old Zachary Motta died in the crash. Both Overbay and Motta were Washington residents.

Another person was injured, according to the report.

Driver inattention and speed are being investigated as contributing factors.

At the time of the crash, which marks Wyoming's 86th and 87th highway fatalities in 2020, the road was dry and the weather clear.