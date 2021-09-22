16 Wyoming Army Guard/Air Guard Members Assigned To CRMC

A total of 16 Wyoming Army National Guard and Air Guard members have been assigned to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to help out for a month or so.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Mark Gordon announced on Tuesday that Wyoming guard members would be assigned to help hospitals across Wyoming cope with surging COVID-19 cases.

According to a post on the Cheyenne hospital's Facebook page:

We received word late last week, that 16 Wyoming Army and Air Guard personnel would be coming to CRMC. They will be here for approximately 30 days. We have deployed their services into our Food & Nutrition Services, Environmental Services and our Lab. We are so grateful for our service members every day, but are especially grateful that they can help our teams during this time of need.