16 Attorneys Suspended by Wyoming Supreme Court
The Wyoming State Bar has recently announced that 16 attorneys have been suspended from the practice of law in Wyoming for failing to comply with the Bylaws of the Wyoming State Bar by not paying their annual license fees.
These attorneys are:
- Laurie E. Anderson-Eskam – Carlsbad, California
- Deborah S. Belley – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Tillie J. Bulman – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- N. Josh Dart – Berthoud, Colorado
- William B. DeMars – Phoenix, Arizona
- Darrell L. Fun – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Glynda O. Gullickson Rahn – Rapid City, South Dakota
- Miles A. Jacoby – Dubois, Wyoming
- Mark B. Lehnardt – Washington, D.C.
- Elizabeth A. Maldonado – Berlin, Connecticut
- Amy C. Penfold-Rutz – Greeley, Colorado
- Mark J. Pilch – Fargo, North Dakota
- Nora R. Pincus – West Valley City, Utah
- Heidi K. Ruckriegle – Denver, Colorado
- Galen C. Trine-McMahan – Ft. Collins, Colorado
- Kendra D. Winslow – Brighton, Colorado
In order for these attorneys to be authorized to practice law in Wyoming, they would need to pay the license fee and late fee to cure the suspension, and then petition the Wyoming Supreme Court for the reinstatement of their license.
If an attorney who is suspended from the practice of law for non-payment of the annual license fee has not petitioned for reinstatement within one year of the date of the order of suspension, their membership in the Wyoming State Bar shall be terminated by order of the Wyoming Supreme Court.