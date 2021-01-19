138 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 28 New Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 42,638. 20 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 172.

28 new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 550. Of these total deaths, 110 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Jan. 19, there are 88 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 16 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 19 patients currently being treated.

Currently 40,732 cases have recovered.