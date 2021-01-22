117 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 21 New COVID-Related Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 43,151. 21 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 195.

21 new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 571. Of these total deaths, 111 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Jan. 22, there are 75 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 14 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 21 patients currently being treated.

Currently 41,326 cases have recovered.

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Big Horn County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Crook County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County woman died in December. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County woman died in December. She was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Uinta County man died within the last week. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Uinta County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized in another state, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”