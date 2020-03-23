11-Year-Old Killed In Four-Wheeler Accident Near Rock Springs

An 11-year-old Wyoming boy is dead following a four-wheeler crash east of Rock Springs on Saturday.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, an 11-year-old boy was driving the ATV along a two-track road when the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and overturned. The boy was pinned under the vehicle for several minutes. Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

First-responders were called at roughly 7:20 p.m.

According to authorities, the driver was not wearing a helmet. He was not identified in Monday's news release.